Rose A. McElhaney, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose A. McElhaney, 96, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at her home.

She was born January 18, 1923, in Lowellville, Ohio the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Fisher. She led a very full and vibrant life.

She earned an Associate’s Bachelor of Arts Degree from Ohio University.

Rose came to Warren in 1949 and retired in 2016 from Altobelli Real Estate as a realtor after 30 years. She previously worked at Republic Steel Corporation in various executive positions for 30 years.

Rose was very active in community affairs including the League of Woman Voters, the Warren Urban League and numerous others. She also wrote various articles published in the Ohio Business Teachers magazine and was recognized as a million-dollar sales agent several times in her career.

Rose was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren and had served on the Parish Committee.

She was an avid reader and had a passion for politics and world affairs.

She is survived by her children, Catherine (Ralph) Tolbert of Niles, Michael McElhaney of Canfield, Veronica (Thomas) Thorpe of Howland, Patrick (Roxanne) McElhaney of Jupiter, Florida and Atty. Jeanette (Dr. Stephen) Plesich of Howland; 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Jan Fisher of Lyndhurst, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harvey L. McElhaney whom she married September 5, 1948 and who passed away November 28, 2008; a grandson, James McElhaney and two brothers, Robert Fisher and Joseph Fisher, Jr.

Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, January 8 at 1:30 p.m., at the church following visitation, with Rev. Francis Katinak officiating.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

