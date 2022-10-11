WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosanne Rossi, 74, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022.

On July 9, 1948, the oldest child of James and Maryanne Bernard burst into the world with a Tide stick in one hand and an etiquette book in the other.

Rosanne graduated from Howland High School in 1966, and attended Kent State

Trumbull while working as a dental assistant.

She married Michael Rossi in 1971, and the couple moved to Notre Dame, Indiana, and then to Washington, D.C. while Michael finished his studies. It was in D.C. that Rosanne learned to bake, spending hours at the library looking at recipes and working on her crust until she produced the perfect pie.

Rosanne and Michael returned to Warren, Ohio, where they raised their four children.

Rosanne’s creative talent and attention to detail showed up in her role as a mother and homemaker. Whether it was sewing Halloween costumes for the kids, assembling wreaths that put Martha Stewart to shame, or packing sandwiches that would survive a flood, Rosanne did it “right.” She was generous with her talents and was a spontaneous gift-giver you never knew when a pair of carefully chosen earrings or a plate of beautiful cookies would show up.

Never one to be slowed down by anything, Rosanne lived another seven years after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. When she finally left this life, she was surrounded by her family, in the familiar confines of her meticulously decorated home.

Rosanne is survived by her husband of 51 years, Michael; their four children, Amy (Steve), John (Nicole), Benjamin, and Abby (Craig); grandchildren, Ella, Addison, Avery, Mikey, Max, Charlie and Francis; and sisters Kathi Bernard and Nancy (Michael) Hripko.

Welcoming her to the next life were her parents, James and Maryanne, and her brother, Jay Bernard (survived by Bill Stanhope). They immediately got to work on a seasonally appropriate wreath for the pearly gates.

A memorial mass for Rosanne will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at St. Mary and St. Joseph Church, 232 Seneca Ave NE, Warren, Ohio, with a private interment at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Rosanne’s name to Catholic Charities of Youngstown, where Rosanne hit the adoption jack-pot with their oldest daughter. www.ccdoy.org/give

Catholic Charities Regional Agency, 319 West Rayen Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44502Please add in memo: Rosanne Rossi

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio.

