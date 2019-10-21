Rosamond “Rose” Ruggieri, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosamond “Rose” Ruggieri, 92, of Warren, passed away early Saturday morning, October 19, 2019 at her residence.

She was born January 22, 1927, the daughter of Marin “Mike” and Anna (Trozzo) Radoff. She lived in Warren, Ohio all her life.

Rose attended St. Mary’s School where she met her future husband, Jerry in the first grade. She was a 1945 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and attended Kent State University for two years.

She began her career as the assistant bookkeeper for the WarrenTribune – a position which she held for ten years. She was the school secretary at Turner Junior High School, retiring after 20 years of service. Rose also enjoyed serving as a poll worker for the Trumbull County Board of Elections.

Rose was a member of the Letter Carriers Auxiliary #332, theWarren-Italian American Festival Committee, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees #128, the 500 Card Club for over 50 years, the Golden Girls and was past president and treasurer of the Fifth Wheel Club.

She was also a lifelong active member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

Rose enjoyed attending the Trumbull County Town Hall Lecture Series, Warren Civic Music, the W. D. Packard Concert Series and Animal Welfare League events. Rose had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed cooking, attending Broadway shows, doing word search puzzles and going on vacations with her family for 28 years to Ocean City, Maryland. ​

Rose will always be remembered for her beautiful penmanship and loved writing cards and letters to her family and friends. She was a shining example of strength and perseverance.

Her husband, Jerry J. Ruggieri, whom she married September 6, 1948, died January 27, 2008.

She leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her two daughters, Barbara Guliano and Nancy Ruggieri, both of Warren and two grandchildren, Michael Jerome and Megan Rose (fiancé, Kyle Bryan) Guliano.

Besides her parents and husband, Rose was preceded in death by her grandson, Patrick Guliano, Jr.

Family and friends may pay their respects Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, Warren with Rev. Francis Kratinak officiating.

Entombment will take place at Pineview Memorial Park, Warren.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Rose’s name to Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473 or to St. Mary Church, 232 Seneca Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44481.

On behalf of Rose’s family, they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Richard Hart and his entire staff for all the care and compassion shown to Rose throughout this difficult time.“Everything that love can do, was done.”

