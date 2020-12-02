Rosalind Amsden, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosalind Amsden, 68, of Warren, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Born November 19, 1952 in Warren, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Angeline Stanislawc.

Rosalind was a 1970 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She went on to work for Aetna Trucking Company as a permit supervisor and then later holding the same position for Regal Trucking Company. This is where she met her husband, Clark, whom she married in August of 1996.

She was a devoted Christian who dedicated her life to her family and faith. Up until her admission to Community Skilled Healthcare, she was an active member at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church.

She enjoyed attending any type of sporting events or concerts. She was an avid supporter of the Browns, Buckeyes and Indians sport teams. Rosalind loved to travel and would talk about her adventures for many years to come. She was very social and could make conversation with anyone who crossed her path. She was a news buff and always let her opinions be known. Rosalind was the second parent to many of her daughter’s friends. Later in her life, she enjoyed spending any time she could with her daughter and listening to Bruno Mars and Michael Stanley. She loved all animals, especially her three grandpuppies and one grandkitty.

Rosalind is survived by her daughter, Sara Stanislaw (Aimee) of La Vale, Maryland, along with several other family members.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Clark Amsden and her two brothers, Benjamin Stanislaw, Jr. and James Stanislaw.

A special thanks goes out to the nursing staff at Community Skilled Health Care.

Friends and family will be received at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483 Wednesday, December 2 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. with a small service to follow.

The family and funeral home will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored, and all guests must wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors exit the funeral home after paying their respects to the family. Please do not linger unless you plan to attend Rosalind’s service. We ask for everyone to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, donations towards funeral costs can be made to Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

