YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosalina Marie “Rose” Martino, 84, passed away on Monday morning, July 18, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland.

Rose was born on March 10, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Josephine (Isgro) Tamburelli.

Rose was a 1956 graduate of East High School and went on to work for the Ohio Bell Company.

On April 4, 1964, Rose married the love of her life, Michael Anthony Martino. They shared 42 years of love and marriage until Michael’s passing in 2007.

In addition to being a proud homemaker, Rose was well-known as a hostess at Mary M’s restaurant in Warren.

She enjoyed cooking and spending time with friends. Rose especially cherished traveling with her husband. Together, they enjoyed many oceanside vacations and more than one trip to Florida to see the Cleveland Indians during training camp. Most of all, Rose loved being around her family and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Rose will always be loved and remembered by her daughters, Carla Marie Martino and Dina C. Martino, both of Warren; granddaughter Alexis Hawes; great-grandson Anthony Lucas; twin sister, Philomena DiCesare of Girard; sisters, Louise (Frank) Fata of Sun City, Arizona and Mary ( John) Congemi of Youngstown and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Anthony Martino.

Family and friends may pay tribute to Rose on Friday, July 22, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary & St. Joseph Church in Warren, 232 Seneca Ave NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Frantisek Katrinak presiding.

Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.