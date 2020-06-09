Rosalie Marie DiCesare, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosalie Marie DiCesare, 95, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her residence.

She was born January 2, 1925, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Orazio and Filomena Marinelli.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and had worked at Ohio Lamp during WWII.

Rosalie was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren and had been a founding family of St. Pius X Church in Warren.

She also belonged to the Silvi Club and the Poison Club.

She enjoyed playing cards, baking, bowling, gardening and canning. Rosalie was a wonderful cook, una cuoca straordinaria.

She is survived by her children, Leone (Linda) DiCesare, Robert R. (Denise) DiCesare, Jr., David M. (Arlene) DiCesare and John C. DiCesare, all of Warren and Cathy (John) Smithley of Delaware; grandchildren, Heath (Molly), Samantha (Karl), Leone, Stefano, Rachel, Alyssa, Elizabeth, John, Jr. (Trisha), Alexa, Angela and Isabella Rosalie (Colten) and great-grandchildren, Layla, Ellery, Nolan, Anthony, Axton, Jillian and Gino.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert R. “Bob” DiCesare, whom she married April 24, 1948 and passed away September 19, 2006; four brothers, Aurelio, Frank, Michael and Raymond Marinelli and a sister, Caroline Scuilli.

Anyone attending the calling hours are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 and Thursday, June 11, 2020 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 232 Seneca Street NE, Warren, OH 44481.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the church with Rev. Frantisek Katrinak officiating.

Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Rosalie’s name to St. Mary’s Cemetery Fund, 232 Seneca Street NE, Warren, OH 44481.

