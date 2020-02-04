Ronald W. Gatrell, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald W. Gatrell, 73, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Hospice House in Poland with his family by his side.

He was born March 13, 1946, in Sedalia, Missouri, the son of Howard and Lois Gatrell.

He was a 1964 graduate of Newbury High School.

He retired in 2011 as the owner and operator of Warren Seat Cover on Elm Road for 47 years.

He enjoyed all sports especially the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians.

He is survived by his wife, Irma “Nina” Gatrell whom he married August 10, 1968; three children, Donna (Dale) Boggs of Niles, Richard (Lori) Gatrell of Warren and Tammy (Rob) Erro of Simpsonville, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Nicole, Morgan, Madison and Jacob; two great-grandchildren, Jadina and Ashley; a brother, John Gatrell of Howland and a sister, Teresa (Christopher) Terry of St. Joseph, Michigan.

He is preceded in death by his father, Howard Gatrell; mother, Lois (Gatrell) Baran and a brother, Gary Gatrell.

Family and friends may pay their respects from Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A service will be Friday, February 7 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Oaks officiating.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be in Ronald’s name to the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, 10701 East Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44106 or the Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Burial will be in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio with Military Honors.

