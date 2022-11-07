SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Lee Stanford, 84, of Masury passed away on Thursday morning, November 3, 2022 at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Ron was born on December 21, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Wade and Betty (McClusky) Stanford.

Ron worked for Eagle Chevrolet in Hubbard for many years until his retirement.

Ron will be deeply missed by his wife, Shirley (DeMarco) Stanford; sons, Bob (Latonda) Stanford, Billy Stanford and Bill (Karen) James; seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter-in-law, Loretta.

There will be no services at this time.

Professional services have been entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

