WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald J. “Ron” Mauri, 85, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born May 22, 1938, in Warren, the son of the late James and Rose (Metta) Mauri and was a lifelong resident.

Ron was a 1956 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He began a career in the steel industry, eventually becoming Superintendent of Mechanical Maintenance at Copperweld Steel Company.

Ron married the love of his life, Elaine Kouloumondras, on July 2, 1960. The soulmates had three children and shared a lifetime of happiness and undying love raising their children and growing old together.

Ron proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserve.

He retired from Copperweld Steel in 1986 after 30 years of service, then moved on to form Mauri Enterprises, a Steel Mill Consulting Firm and worked well into his 80s.

Ron was an accomplished pianist and accordionist, playing in several bands in his younger years and the sounds of piano always filled his home. Ron never sat still and enjoyed yard work and gardening. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland professional sports teams, played in several golf leagues and always looked forward to golfing with his son and grandsons. Ron and Elaine loved to cook together, watch classic cinema and go for long drives that often ended up in walks through Fellows Riverside Gardens. Other pastimes included visiting Geneva on the Lake and reminiscing about the past to his captive family audience through photo albums and storytelling. Family was everything to Ron and he loved nothing more than to be seated at a big table surrounded by his family. Ron adored his grandchildren and his face would light up every time he saw them or spoke of them. When his grandchildren were young, he felt such joy watching them eagerly run to his enchanted basement playground as soon as they entered his home, where they were especially fond of the focal elaborate model train layout that he built with them. Ron was a doting father and Papou (grandfather). He lovingly and proudly attended all the events his children and grandchildren participated in, rain or shine, no matter how far away they were and enjoyed vacationing and creating memories with his family. Ron never missed an opportunity to leave an inspirational and reassuring “Papou Note” for his grandchildren when they visited, always signing off “Love, oupaP” and making them smile. Ron was known by all to be consummate gentleman, always impeccably dressed, humble, kind and selfless. His family was privileged to be gifted with such a fine role model patriarch.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Elaine, of 63 years; his eldest daughter, Marisa (Peter) Kontos of Warren; his son, James (Magda) Mauri of Warren; his sister, Jean Williams of Liberty and six grandchildren, Angela (Chad) Ondrejech, Dino Stigliano, Helena and Demetra Kontos and Angelo and Vincent Mauri.

He was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Michele Stigliano of Hermitage in 2016.

At Ron’s request, a private service has been held.

Donations can be made in Ron’s memory to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High St. NE, Warren, OH 44481.

May his memory be eternal.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

