CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Edward Ochoa, 55 of Cortland, passed away Tuesday afternoon, April 5, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Ron was born on October 8, 1966 in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of Fabio and Beatriz Ochoa.

Growing up in Moreland Hills, Ohio, Ron was a 1985 graduate of University High School and went on to attend Kenyan College, where he played baseball at the collegiate level. He went on to graduate from John Carroll University in 1991, earning a Bachelor’s in Science. Following his bachelors, Ron obtained his Physician Assistant degree from Tri-C and started his career at the Cleveland Clinic for almost 20 years. In 2014, Ron went on to earn his MBA in Healthcare Management from Baldwin Wallace.

He began his career in pharmaceutical sales starting at Janssen Biotech, then on to Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and ending his career at Dendreon Pharmaceuticals as the senior manager of training which was his passion and true calling in life. He earned many awards and accolades during his career.

Besides his work, Ron enjoyed many hobbies, which included hunting, sport shooting, golf and enjoying a good bourbon and a cigar. Perhaps most of all, Ron’s favorite hobbies were baseball, golf and music. Baseball was a great passion of Ron’s. From playing in high school and college, cheering on the Cleveland Indians and finally as assistant baseball coach for the Mathews High School, the love of baseball ran through his veins. Ron was also the proud drummer and founding member of the local band, Anderson Avenue, who played frequently around town. Tamer Win Golf Course was his home away from home and if you didn’t know where Ron was, he was probably there! He was an avid fan of all Cleveland sports and the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Cavaliers, Browns and Indians disappointed him many times…but he never gave up hope. He was Cleveland through and through.

Most of all, Ron cherished time spent with those he loved. Friends and family brought him the most joy. Ron was the type of person who would give you the shirt off of his back if he knew you needed it. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Ron will always be remembered by his wife, Karen; children, Alexandria (Ted) Shinn, Monica (John) Nelson, Sabrina Ochoa and Marc Ochoa; grandchildren, Braxton and Montgomery Shinn; parents, Fabio and Beatriz Ochoa; brothers, Alex (Ronda) Ochoa of Powell, Ohio and Patrick (Marie) Ochoa of Mayfield Heights, Ohio; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Maughan; brother-in-law, Kevin (Miriam) Maughan; nephews, Ryan Maughan, Lucas, Nicholas, Tyler, Marco and Mario Ochoa; niece, Kendall Maughan and faithful canine companions and the joy of his life, Buckeye and Lucy.

Ron was preceded in death by his nephew, Tyler Maughan

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Ron on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE. We ask you to come casual in your favorite sports team gear, as Ron would have loved that! A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ron’s name to the Mathews High School Baseball Program.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.