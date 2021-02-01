Ronald Davis, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValley Tributes) – Ronald Davis, 73, of Warren passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Ron was born on September 10, 1947 in Warren, Ohio to Edna Mae Davis and Joseph “Slim” Gorby.

Ron retired from the Fairhaven Workshop and then spent his days at It’s All Fine Day Program where he especially liked to join in with the coffee drinkers and open the mail. In his spare time Ron enjoyed many activities. He participated in the Bowl Dogs bowling league at Bell-Wick Bowl and played baseball with the Trumbull County Adaptive Baseball League. He also enjoyed a variety of outings and especially liked car rides. He was fascinated with watching road construction and also liked spending time on his porch with his roommate, Donald.

He will be greatly missed by his nephew, Rich (Connie) Gwyer; cousins, Judy and Tim Radachy, Aunt Beatrice Davis and many other nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as his roommates, Roger and Donald.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and also his sister, Dianna Simpson.

Special thanks to those who cared for Ron through the years and became like family. Especially Beth McMullin, Jane Craig, Darrick Page, Belinda Blackburn, Julia Thomas and Tamika Jenkins.

A private graveside service will be held with a memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Ron’s life.

Arrangements were in entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren. Friends and family may visit https://www.peterrossiandsonfh.com/ to leave condolences for Ron’s family.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made to It’s All Fine Day Program or Trumbull County Adaptive Baseball.

