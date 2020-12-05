Roger L. DeCapito, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger L. DeCapito, 83, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Addison Health Care in Masury.

He was born August 26, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Albert S. and Elizabeth DeCapito.

He was a 1955 graduate of St. Mary’s High School and was a 1959 graduated from Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in human psychology and was a fraternity brother in the DEHA Sigma PHI fraternity.

Roger was the owner and operator of Diamond Wholesale, Inc. and Republic Wholesale Distribution, Inc., on Griswold Street NE.

Roger was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

He enjoyed golfing, traveling, playing the piano, and spending time with his family.

Roger served our country in the United States Army Ohio National Guard.

He is survived by his sisters, Patricia DeCapito of Del Ray Beach, Florida and Alberta DeCapito of Warren; five nieces and nephews, Bret DeCapito, of Del Ray Beach, Flordia, Chalet (DeCapito) Conrad of Dahlonega, Georgia, Roger (Loretto) DeCapito Del Ray Beach, Florida, Ashleigh Caronite of Del Ray Beach, Flordia, Barron (Tamara) Caronite of Drayton, California and four great-nieces and great-nephews Christopher, Roger III, Elizabeth and Chase.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents.

A private family service has taken place.

Entombment was in Pineview Cemetery in Warren.

