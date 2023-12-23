ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger K. Davis, Sr., 80, of Andover, Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday, December 18, 2023, after an extended illness. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Janet (née Burdick) and his grandson, Sean Yeager, at home.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Roger K. Davis, Jr. (Tina), Joseph E. Davis (Mary), Tracy Weldy, John Heberling, Stephen Heberling (Amanda) and grandchildren, Sean, Lydia, Alaina, Joey, Lea, Rae Ann, Skyler, Brooke, Kaitlyn, Stephen and John. He had several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Thurman K. and Alberta (Garland) Davis; his brother, Eugene Davis and sister, Lois (Dave) Macklin.

Roger was born in Warren and was a graduate of Howland High School.

He served as a carpenter in the United States Navy with the Seabees in Greece and Antarctica.

He retired from Packard Electric, where he was a cutter operator.

He was an avid golfer and enjoyed boating and fishing with his lifelong friend, Homer Dill.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday afternoon, December 28, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE in Warren. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the start of the service.

Burial will be at Crown Hill Burial Park.

Family and friends may visit peterrossiandsonfh.com to send condolences to the Davis family.

