Rodman James Bianco, Howland, Ohio – Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rodman James Bianco, 53, of Howland, entered into eternal life on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Rod will be sadly missed and never forgotten by all his family and his friends that were also his family.

Rod was born on April 22, 1966, in Warren, the only child of the late Frank and Judy Bianco.

He was a graduate of Howland High School and most recently worked at Comprehensive Logistics as a tow motor operator.

Rod enjoyed cooking, boating, riding his Harley Davidson and playing his guitar but he mostly enjoyed having a good time with his many longtime friends.

He leaves behind numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

“The Lord has led him to still water.” Rest In Peace, Rodman.

Per Rod’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road, Warren.

