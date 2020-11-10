Rocco “Rocky” Francis Altobelli, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rocco “Rocky” Francis Altobelli, 91, passed peacefully Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his home.

He was born in 1928 to Thomas and Mary Bucco Altobelli and graduated from Niles McKinley in 1947.

He then entered the Army and was a veteran of the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne, who he married June 2, 1962 and they spent 58 fulfilling years together.

They spent much of their cherished time together, operating Rocky’s Hair World for 50 years.

Rocky enjoyed a variety of artistic hobbies including photography and styling hair, while even more-so enjoying leisurely activities such as golf, working on automobiles riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family. Despite Rocky’s numerous and meticulous hobbies, it’s evident that his favorite was brightening the room that he was in with his smile and contagious laugh.

His legacy lives on through his three children, Joseph (Angela) Altobelli of Aurora, Ohio, Eric (Karen) Altobelli of Easton, Pennsylvania and Amy (James) Rose of Howland, Ohio; his eight grandchildren, Alexandra, Elise, Natalie, Allison, Chase (Courtney), Alivia, Spencer and Ireland; in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.

Rocco is preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and one sister.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored and all guests, must wear a mask.

Memorial calling hours are on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (St. James Church) on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Christopher Cicero officiating.

Rocco will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.

Donations can be made to St Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 2532 Burton Street SE, Warren, OH 44484.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Rocky’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rocco “Rocky” Francis Altobelli, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: