WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robin M. Lohry, 55, of Warren passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital.

Robin was born on July 3, 1968 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Mario and Rachael (Talanca) Bugnone.

Robin was a 1986 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from Bowling Green State University.

After college, Robin worked for Security Dollar Bank and then Cicero’s market. Later, Robin worked for the Trumbull County Clerk of Courts and the Title Department.

Besides her work, Robin cherished the time she spent with her family and friends, especially her dog, Tessa. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Robin will always be remembered by her husband of 24 years, Frank Lohry of Warren; stepson, Dominic (Kim) Lohry of Columbus; brother, Greg (Kristyn) Bugnone of Warren; father-in-law, Clayton (Eleanor) Lohry of Warren; sisters-in-law, Lori (Randy) Berry of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida and Elizabeth Lohry (Michael Martuccio) of Warren; brothers-in-law, Charles (Jennifer) Lohry of Howland and Matthew (Meghan) Lohry of Newton Falls and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Robin was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Marilyn Lohry.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Robin during memorial calling hours on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 from 10:00 – 12 Noon at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

A Funeral Service will follow at the funeral home at 12 Noon with Rev. Christopher Cicero presiding.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robin’s name to the Warren Relay For Life using the following link: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=104737

