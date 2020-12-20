Robin L. (Luscher) Libertino, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robin L. (Luscher) Libertino, 65, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Health Center after a short fight with cancer.

She was born April 16, 1955 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Jack and Barbara Luscher.

She was a 1973 graduate of Howland High School.

Robin enjoyed bingo, darts, pool and spending time with family friends.

She is survived by her mother, Barbara Luscher; a daughter, Nichol Libertino; grandchild, McKayla Fenstermaker; a brother, Greg (Lisa) Luscher; a niece, Breanna Luscher; mother-in-law, Erla Libertino; sister-in-law, Cindy Horner; two aunts, Dottie Kibler and Sally Klippel; two uncles, David Wilson and Bob Luscher; many cousins; a special companion, Bruce Barns, and furry companion, “Buddy” Sabastian.

She is preceded in death by her father and her husband, Scott Libertino, whom she married September 24, 1977 and passed away August 8, 2008.

The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses that cared for Robin and a special thank you to Fowler Fire Department EMT.

Contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League, PO Box 66, Vienna, OH 44473.

A limb has fallen from the Family Tree. I keep hearing a voice that says, “Grieve not for me.” Remember the best times, the laughter, the song. The good life I lived while I was strong. Continue my heritage, I’m counting on you. Keep smiling and surely the sun will shine through. My mind is at ease, my soul is at rest. Remembering all, how I truly was blessed. Continuing traditions, no matter how small. Go on with your life, don’t worry about falls. I miss you dearly, so keep up you chin. Until the day comes, we’re together again.

