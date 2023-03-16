WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. “Bob” Ronyak, 84, passed away Saturday morning, March 11, 2023 at University Hospital in Cleveland

Bob was born on June 27, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Joseph and Mary Ronyak.

Bob attended Warren G. Harding High School and then went on to serve in the United States Army. He served from October of 1961 and earned an honorable discharge in September of 1967.

Bob worked as a salesman, retiring from Karklin MacLellan Harris Inc.

Bob was a true outdoorsman. He was a Boy Scout troop leader for many years and enjoyed playing golf, hunting, fishing and spending time at their cottage on the lake.

Bob is survived by two sons Robert A. (Michele) Ronyak of Champion and Michael (Terry) Ronyak of Shippenville, Pennsylvania, a daughter Kristen Ronyak of Warren, a daughter-in-law Christine Ronyak of Niles, seven grandchildren Michael (Shannon) Haring, Kara (Nick) and Kali (Brock) Ronyak, Tipton Davis, Greg (Amanda) Ronyak, Clarice (Brian) Songer and Dana Ronyak; six great grandchildren Gabby, Wyatt, Carson, Kayden, Kylie and Autumn and a sister, Toni Beal of Fort Lauderdale Florida.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 63 years, Marlene (Zucco) Ronyak; a son, Steven W. Ronyak; a grandson Bradley J. Ronyak; two brothers, Norbert and Jack Ronyak and three sisters, Gladys Ronyak, Maryann Cheney and Helen Hughes.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Bob on Monday, March 20, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

A Funeral Service will follow at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Ed Stafford officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to your choice of Church in memory of Bob.

