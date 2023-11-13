WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Reynolds, 85, passed away following a long illness on Friday, November 10, 2023, at Warren Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Bob was born on January 10, 1938, in Garrettsville, Ohio, to Ray and Lillian (Lind) Reynolds.

He was a graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and a 1974 graduate of Youngstown State University.

Bob enrolled in the United States Army and was proud of his military service. While in the Army, he was awarded the Rifle Sharpshooter Award.

He was a lifelong Cleveland Browns and YSU penguins fan and enjoyed gardening, genealogy and a good cigar.

Bob is survived by daughters, Maggie (Hector) Reynolds of Galveston, Texas and Molly (Dean) Groover and his grandson, Jackson Groover, all of Warren, Ohio; he is also survived by his nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; sisters; brothers-in-law and nephews.

A private memorial will be held at a later time and he will be buried with other members of his family in Park Cemetery in Garrettsville.

The family would like to thank the staff of Warren Nursing and Rehabilitation and the staff of Hospice of the Valley for their support during his illness.

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

Family and friends may visit https://www.peterrossiandsonfh.com/ to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Robert’s family.

