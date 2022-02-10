WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert M. Karl, 98, passed away peacefully at his home, Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

He was born September 30, 1923, in Warren, the son of Maurice and Philomena (Hartman) Karl.

Bob graduated from Warren Harding High School in 1941.

Bob was a U.S. Army Veteran and worked at the Warren Tribune Chronicle and the Ohio Lamp plant, where he met his eventual wife, Dorothy Captor. They were married October 25, 1947.

Bob founded Bob Karl’s Auto Wrecking in 1947 and continued to work there after his son, David, took over the business.

Bob was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church and had previously been a member of St. Mary Church.

Bob was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, archery and particularly fishing. He became a poet late in life and enjoyed celebrating the persons and places he cherished in his poetry, especially the marriages of his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Donald (Karen) Karl, Marylu (Robert) Miller, David (Dianne) Karl and James (Barbara) Karl; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy; his sisters, Irene and Ruth and his brother, Donald.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Rd. NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish – St. James site with Rev. Christopher Cicero presiding.

Burial will be at All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta.

Contributions, in Bob’s honor, may be made either to Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Rd, Warren, Oh 44483 OR to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Rd Suite A Girard, Ohio 44420.

