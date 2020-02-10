Robert L. Dellimuti, Sr., Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. (Bob) Dellimuti, Sr., 75, died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family after an extended illness.

He was born on July 28, 1944 the son of Louis G. Dellimuti and Helen Dellimuti Antonelli.

A lifelong resident of Warren, Bob was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Parish and graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1962. He attended the Dana School of Music at YSU to further his music education.

Bob’s love of music began at the early age of seven when he began taking accordion lessons. Bob was so skillful that he was able to perform on TV on Cleveland’s “Polka Variety Show” and on various polka shows on radio WHHH. At fifteen, Bob formed his first polka band, “The Bob Dellimuti Orchestra”. After attending the Dana School of Music, Bob was able to gain more musical insight and further expanded his band to include more musicians. The “BDO” would be a powerhouse in both Trumbull and Mahoning Counties for the next 35 years; playing many weddings and events at iconic venues such as Idora Park, Avon Oaks Ballroom, Kuzman’s Lounge and other various places. A true musician, Bob had an affinity to be able to play a song by only listening to it and would then add his own flare to make it unique. Bob would then join the “Bob Matasy Band” in the early 90s where they recorded the album “Sounds Good to Me” with Frank Yankovic. An accomplished musician, Bob wrote and recorded many songs for his children and grandchildren such as “Little Bob’s Polka”, “Dee-Dee’s Polka”, “Brian’s Polka”, “Greg’s Polka”, “Darla’s Waltz”, “Little Joey’s Waltz” and “Sergio’s Polka”. Bob retired from music in 1997.

Bob was also a founding member of the Penn Ohio Polka Pals, a club consisting of area polka bands and musicians. In 1989, the P.O.P.P. recorded and won a Grammy for the album “Penn-Ohio Polka Pals Souvenir Edition”.

Bob, along with his wife, Dorothy, owned and operated B & D Landscaping/Dell Enterprises in Trumbull County where they provided landscaping maintenance for many area residents for over 30 years.

Bob was an avid Warren Panther and Raider football fan. Bob also loved the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a member of the Warren Gridiron club, Warren Football Association and the Civitellesi Club.

Bob is survived by his wife, Dorothy, whom he married on October 3, 1964; one brother, Louis G. Dellimuti, Jr. of McDonald; five children, Robert, Jr. (Heather) Dellimuti of Cortland, Denise (Joseph) DiVieste of Cortland, Brian (Janette) Dellimuti of Howland, Greg Dellimuti of Howland and Darla (Robert) Scott of Uniontown and ten grandchildren, Joseph R. DiVieste, Sergio DiVieste, Antonio Dellimuti, Anthony Scott, Taylor Scott, Dana Dellimuti, Maria Dellimuti, Luciano DiVieste, Martino and Aliviana Dellimuti.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, Wilda Dellimuti.

Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A service will be Thursday, Febraury 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church with Fr. Simeon Sobenik officiating.

Burial will be in Howland Township Cemetery in Warren, Ohio.

The family would like to thank the dedicated nurses and staff at Hospice of the Valley for their care of Bob during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob’s memory to the Warren Gridiron Club, P.O. Box 1996, Warren, OH 44482.

