NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Joseph Jacola passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Center following a brief illness.

He was born in Youngstown on July 3, 1946 to Joseph Salvatore and Mary (nee Shargo) Jacola.

After graduating Niles McKinley High School in 1964, he joined the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. Upon returning from the war he received his Bachelors degree in Criminal Justice and later his Masters in Public Administration from Kent State University.

Bobby enjoyed watching Cleveland, West Virginia, and Alabama sports– connecting with the teams where we had family. He served his community as a police officer in Niles, earning the rank of Captain. While serving in Niles, he helped develop the first Juvenile Peer Court program in Trumbull County. He later served as Chief of the Bazetta Police Department. After retirement, Bobby was a substitute teacher with John F. Kennedy High School.

Family was the most important thing to him. He was incredibly proud of his daughter Lisa (Pat Hanby) Jacola and their newborn daughter Mia Jacola of Memphis Tennessee and son John Paul (Tara) Jacola their children Louis Robert and John (JT) Jacola. Robert also shared a special relationship with his sister Mary Jo and husband Douglas Lewis as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Bobby on Wednesday evening, August 2, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

Additional calling hours will be on Thursday, August 3, 2023 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles, 381 Robbins Ave.

A Funeral Mass will take place at the church at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Steve Agostino presiding.

Robert will be sadly missed by all that knew him. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be to the Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital (online: www.stjude.org; mail: 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN, 38105; phone: 800-822-6344).

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.