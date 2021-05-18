Robert J. Simon, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Simon, 86, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021.

He was born December 29, 1934, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Abraham Gus Simon and Mary Gertrude Haddad.

He attended P.S. 230 and P.S. 130 in Brooklyn. His family moved to Cleveland in November 1948. He was a graduate of East High School, January 1953. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in August 1963 and June 1971 from John Carroll University. He also received his counseling certificate in 1973 from John Carroll University. He did some Doctoral Studies at the University of Akron, (1974-1976).

Robert taught 34 years and three months. He taught at St. Anthony of Padua Grade School, April -June 1963. He taught at Cathedral Latin School in Cleveland, Ohio, September 1963-June 1969, grades 9-12. He then was Assistant Principal at St. Augustine Academy in Lakewood, Ohio, September 1969-June 1973, grades 9-12. From September 1973 to June 1997, he was employed at the James A. Garfield School System in Garrettsville, Ohio. He was an Assistant Principle, grades 9-12, and later a Guidance Counselor, grades 7-12. He retired in June 1997.

He was a member of the Catholic Knights of Columbus, 1998 until his death. He was a member of Council 11646 in Cortland, Ohio at St. Robert’s Parish. He held the office of Grand Knight and Treasurer. He became a 4th degree in the class of 2000. He was a member of the Bishop McFaddin Assembly 0819 in Vienna. In the 4th degree he held the office of Navigator and Pursor. He was also a District Deputy since June 2010 to June 2015

He was a hospice volunteer for five years. He was also a hospital volunteer at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in the Catholic Chaplain’s Office from 1997 until 2020.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army on active duty from April 2, 1956-February 4, 1958. He was discharged on April 2, 1962.

He was married to Delores Dunlap on March 26, 1991.

He is survived by his daughter, Mary Anne (Peter); a son, Robert Simon (Mark); stepchildren, Linda Kello (Mark), Stephen Dunlap (Annette), George Dunlap, (Deborah). He has nine grandchildren, Dylan, Samantha, Sabrina, and Sydney Ortenzi, Lauren and Linda Kello, Ian Dunlap, Addie and George V. Dunlap. He is also survived by his nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.

His sisters and brother preceded him in death, Marge Hallal (George), Nora Krukemeyer (William) and William Simon (Marge).

“I was very lucky in life with the family that I had. My teaching career. All the wonderful people that I had the privilege of knowing.” Signed, Robert J. Simon

Our family would like to thank Hospice Care, especially nurse, Kim Massuri and caregivers, Irene Noble, Tonia Elison, Walter (Troy) Souter and Cynthia Knight and all the other caregivers.

Family and friends may pay their respects Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Funeral Mass will be Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish – St. James Site in Warren.

An Inurnment will take place at Niles City Cemetery at a later date.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert J. “Bob” Simon, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.