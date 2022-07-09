WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Hogan, 79, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at his home in Warren.

He was born on October 6, 1942, in Youngstown, the son of Francis Joseph and Dorothy Lucille (Reninger) Hogan.

Growing up in Youngstown, attended Rayen High School, graduating 1960.

At a young age, Bob began working for his family’s grocery store, Hogan’s in Girard. It was there that he eventually met the love of his life, Norma Jean, whom he admired from afar. One day, when the power went out in the store, he was able to help her find her way by candlelight and the rest was history.

Bob worked for Packard Electric and then for General Motors for many years, retiring as a crane operator.

Besides his work, Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling. He was also a music lover, having DJ’ed sock hops in his younger years.

Most of all, Bob cherished the time he spent with his family. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Bob will always be remembered by his son, Shawn (Kimberly Cohol) Hogan of Warren, Ohio; grandson, Kristian Anderson and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Norma Jean Hogan; a son, Patrick Hogan and two brothers, Jack and Mike Hogan.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Bob on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio. A Funeral Service will follow at the funeral home at 2:30 p.m.

Private entombment will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.