Robert Freeman, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Freeman, 83, passed on into eternal life on Friday, December 25, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital after extended illness.

He was born on June 19, 1937 in Gustavus, Ohio to Jay B and Erma (Somogyvari) Freeman.

He was a resident of Cortland and worked at Copperweld Steel for 43 years he was an avid collector of baseball cards, coins and beanie babies. He enjoyed gardening, winemaking and woodworking.

He was a member of the Ali Babba Grotto and a 50-year member of the Cortland Masonic Lodge and 32nd degree Master Mason

He will join his family in Heaven, greeted by his parents, Jay and Erma Freeman; his brother, Jay Freeman; sister, Betty *Richards; son, Randall Freeman and granddaughter, Tina Freeman.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Jamie Freeman; his sons, Robert II (Dawna) Freeman, Eric (Tammy)Freeman and James (Andrea) Prucey; daughter, Kelly (William) Raymond; grandchildren, Robert Freeman III (Jennifer) Freeman, Brandon Freeman, Heather Kowacich, Garrett (Jennifer) Freeman, Dannielle Kowacich, Chelsea Freeman, Sydney Stienstra and Gaven Raymond and four great-grandchildren.

The family would like thank Patriot Home Health Care and his caregiver, Nancy Craig. They would also like to thank Father Carl Kish.

The family askes that all donations got to St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, 659 Niles Cortland Road NE, Warren, OH 44410.

