Robert Brian Biela, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Brian Biela, 56, of Warren passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday evening, August 2, 2021 in Newton Falls.

Robert was born May 1, 1965 in Warren, a son of Robert John and Phyllis (Brant) Biela.

Robert served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1986.

He was employed as a truck driver for many years.

Robert enjoyed going to see heavy metal and rock bands. He liked to read and he really enjoyed a good steak dinner with friends and family.

Robert is survived by his sister Brenda Biela of Florida; his niece Lisa Snowden (Drokin) of Warren; his nephew Don Michael Drokin of Warren and his great niece, two great nephews and his great-great nephew also all of Warren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

Robert will be laid to rest, privately, at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel of Warren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel to go towards Robert’s final expenses.

