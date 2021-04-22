Robert “Bob” Funge, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Funge, 81, died peacefully on April 4 surrounded by his family after battling cancer for nearly two years.

He was born in Warren, Ohio, a son of Elizabeth “Betty” (Gaydosh) and Robert Funge Sr.

After graduating Warren G. Harding High School in 1957, he was signed by the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball Organization, where he played from 1957-63 making it as high as AAA and spring training with the major league team.

He then worked for 33 years in the steel industry, retiring from Warren Consolidated Industries.

He continued playing on the diamond for several years through the age of 65. Through the years, his teams won many tournaments and national championships but most importantly, he developed friendships for life. For his efforts, he was inducted in the Ohio Softball Hall of Fame and Warren Sports Hall of Fame.

He was a devout fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, YSU Penguins, Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns.

He is survived by his companion of 27 years Patty Derr, his brother Joe Sabino, his son Michael (Michelle) Funge with granddaughters Nicole and Natalie and his son Brian (Kathy) Funge with grandchildren Riley (Stapleton), Anna and Allison.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou, his brother Tony Sabino, and sister Mary Ann (Sabino) Snell.

Family and friends may attend a memorial visitation on Friday May 14, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE Warren, Ohio and again on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m at St. Roberts Catholic Church in Cortland.

A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, 4659 Niles Cortland Rd NE, Cortland, OH 44410.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert H. Funge, please visit our floral store.