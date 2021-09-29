Robert “Bob” Craig Hartzell, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Craig Hartzell, 52, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, in Warren, Ohio.

Bob was born in Saratoga Springs, New York on March 14, 1969, to Margaret “Marnie” E. Kovach Hartzell Steinbach and Richard W. Hartzell.

Bob was an avid camper and enjoyed the outdoors. On the weekends during football season, you could find him cheering on his beloved Ohio State and Cleveland Browns. He had a passion for music and loved playing his guitars. Whether it was cooking for his friends and family, painting or wood carving, he always had to stay busy. His heart belonged to his children, grandchildren and his faithful dogs, Lakota and Comanche.

He is survived by his mother; his three daughters, Miranda (Ricky Rogozan) Hartzell of Warren, Bobbi Lee Hartzell of Warren and Josie (Allen) Pennington of Newton Falls; five grandchildren, Prestyn Hartzell, Wyatt Hartzell, Daemyn Rogozan, Gracie Hartzell and Thomas Mann III; two sisters, Shelley Ganyard of Southington and Jenn (Tom) Walton of Tallmadge and nieces and nephews Clayton, Nathan, Ashley and Amanda Ganyard and Max and Noelle Walton.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his brother-in-law and many close friends.

Calling hours will be Sunday, October 3rd from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be directed to the family to defray funeral expenses.

The family is requesting that you please wear a mask and Cleveland Browns, Ohio State or concert apparel to the calling hours.