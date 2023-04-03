WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Costello, 72 , of Warren passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023 at his home in Warren from his short battle with cancer.

Bob was born on December 22, 1950 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Matthew and Thelma (Stefani) Costello.

Bob was a 1969 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and then went on to graduate from Kent State University, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

Bob was an Auditor for the State of Ohio for many years. Upon his initial retirement, he was appointed Fiscal Officer for Howland Township, retiring in 2022.

Bob was an avid sports fan and athlete himself. In his early years, he enjoyed playing softball and bowling, while also coaching Little League for the Howland Athletic Club. In his later years, Bob found joy in golfing with his wife and friends at Northwood Golf Course. Most notably, Bob was a dedicated fan of THE Ohio State University.

In addition to sports, Bob enjoyed yardwork, keeping his yard immaculate during all 4 seasons. He was also a handyman, enjoyed helping others and traveling. Most of all, he loved his family and cherished the time spent with those he loved.

Robert will always be remembered by, his wife of 48 years, Mary (Zakrajsek) Costello of Warren; his children, Carrie (Ryan) Schaefer of Dublin, Ohio, Chrissie (Rob) Eshenbaugh of Dublin, Ohio and Kevin (fiancée Alyssa Mrosko) Costello of Dublin, Ohio; grandchildren, Mason and Nolan Eshenbaugh and Morgan and Miller Schaefer; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and his dog, Brutus.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Thelma Costello.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Bob on Tuesday evening, April 4, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE, and again on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE Warren, OH 44483.

A Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE Warren, OH 44483.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery.

