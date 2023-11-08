WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Bender, Sr., 84, passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday, November 5, 2023 at home with his son and daughter-in-law by his side.

Bob was born July 9,1939, in Warren to the late John and Ida Bender.

He attended Warren G. Harding High School and left to join the Army Reserves.

Upon returning, Bob married Elaine Crum on February 4, 1961. Bob became a father that following year when his daughter, Kirsten, was born. A few years later, his son, Robert, Jr. “Rob” was born. Shortly after, they built their family home in Champion where they lived for many years.

Bob enjoyed working in retail and met many people during his career. Bob would always get recognized when out and about from working at Turney’s, Handyman and DIY.

There was almost nothing that Bob enjoyed more than creating, rebuilding and repairing anything that he could find or that others found for him. Later he and his wife moved to Howland where Bob continued to tinker outside and in his shed. He enjoyed just sitting on his porch, listening to country music and waving to passersby.

Bob leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Elaine; children, Kirsten Harford (Ray Garretson) and Robert, Jr. (Melissa) Bender; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Jack.

“I am ready to meet my Maker. Whether my Maker is prepared for the ordeal of meeting me is another matter “ Winston Churchill

At Bob’s request there will be no memorial services held.

Rob and Melissa would like to say a special thank you to Patriot Homecare.

