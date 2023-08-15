WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita M. Hawkins, 91 of Ashburn, Virginia and formerly of Warren, passed away on Saturday evening, August 12, 2023 at Potomac Falls Healthcare Center in Sterling, Virginia.

Rita was born on October 25, 1931 in Weathersfield Township, Ohio, the daughter of John A. and Mary (Michaels) Laase.

Rita was a 1949 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Following graduation, Rita moved to Cypress, California where she married the love of her life, Earl A. Hawkins.

Residing in Cypress until 1999, Rita and her family were parishioners of St. Ireanaus Catholic Church.

Rita worked in the dietary department for Buena Park Nursing Home, retiring in 1970.

Upon returning to Warren in 1999, Rita and her family belonged to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Besides her work and being a proud homemaker, Rita enjoyed ceramics, gardening and volunteering.

Rita will always be remembered by her sons, John E. (Sherry) Hawkins of Ashburn, Virginia and Ron C. (Lynn) Hawkins of Davidsonville, Maryland; grandsons, Daniel (Danielle) Hawkins of Sliver Spring, Maryland and Nathan Hawkins and sisters, Mary Germann of Bedford, Ohio, Patricia (Ken) Evans of Howland, Ohio and Cathy Dooley of Niles, Ohio.

Besides her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Earl A. Hawkins and a sister, Jean Bondy.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Rita on Thursday morning, August 17, 2023. There will be a Rosary Service at 9:30 a.m., with visitation following from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Ed Stafford presiding.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rita’s name to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rita M. Hawkins, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 16 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.