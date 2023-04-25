GAHANNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita Cristine Moskal, 94, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away on Saturday morning, April 22, 2023, at Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood, Ohio.

Rita was born on August 27, 1928, in Peckville, Pennsylvania, in a house that her father built which still stands to this day. Born the daughter of Ferdinand “Fred” and Marcelia Ciampichini Pacini.

Rita attended Blakely High School and was the valedictorian of her high school class. She attended the University of Akron.

She became a Certified Professional Secretary and Notary Public. Her career as an Executive Administrative Secretary spanned 40 years. It was work that brought her together with the love of her life, Bronislaus “Ben” Moskal. The two were married in 1948 and celebrated 49 years of marriage until Ben’s passing in 1997.

Rita took great pride in her Catholic Faith and her Italian Heritage. She was a proud homemaker and an active member and past president of the Professional Secretaries International. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling and golf. Rita’s love for education never faded, as she was extremely well-read. In fact, in the year 2022, Michelle and Greg had checked out nearly 500 books from the Gahanna Public Library, that she so eagerly read. Rita also wrote beautiful poetry, even into her final days. Most of all, she cherished her family, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She loved spending time with family and enjoyed sharing her lifetime of stories with them.

Rita will always be loved and remembered by her son, Greg (Michelle) Moskal of Niles; grandchildren, Nick and T.J. Moskal and Ben and Megan Koker; two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Moskal; daughter, Gretchen Koker and Siblings, Bob, Chet, Ray and Clara Pacini.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Rita on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

A Funeral Service will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Private Burial will take place in Resurrection Cemetery in Lewis Center, Ohio.

