Richard Vern “Woody” Bennett, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Vern “Woody” Bennett passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his residence.

Richard was born on November 3, 1960 in Warren, Ohio one of twin sons of James and Darlene Bennett.

Richard graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1978.

Richard worked for 30 years as a plumbing and heating inspector for the City of Warren Water Department retiring in 2018.

Rick gained the nickname Woody during a pickup football game after a long touchdown run when someone remarked “he was running like Woody Bennett” who was a running back with the Miami Dolphins and the name stuck from then on. Rick was an avid outdoorsman who loved playing softball and golf. Fishing was his true passion and he shared it with everyone he knew. He was a dedicated Browns, Indians, CAVS and OSU fan, but didn’t care for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, or especially that team up North.

He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and loved sharing his passions for the outdoors with them.

He carried no grudges and lived his life to the fullest.

In addition to his parents, James and Darlene Bennett he is also survived by his wife Cindy Bennett. Together they shared 26 years. Daughter Ashley (Chad) Bush, sons Craig and Chris (Kylie) Bennett. Grandchildren Landon, Connor, Kensley and Karmen. He is also survived by his sister Denise (Bob) Haas, twin brother James (Susan) Bennett, sister Kelly Poulin and brother David (Angelique) Bennett as well as many nieces and nephews.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no public services will be held.

