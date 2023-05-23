WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Paul Miller, 78, of Warren, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, May 16, 2023, at Gillette Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Warren.

He was born January 29, 1945, in Hiram Township, the son of the late Dewey Lee and Audra Jane (Morris) Miller.

After grammar school he joined the United States Navy in 1962. During his time with the Navy, he trained as an Aviation Electrician as well as a Jet Engine Mechanic. After training, he spent his time in service with the VP-19 Big Red patrol squadron based out of California.

After the Navy, he began working for GM Lordstown where he spent his career as a master plumber and pipe fitter.

He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, cooking and baking new recipes, and in his younger years, traveling the country with his wife and children.

Richard married the love of his life, Waltraud “Trudy” (Frahs) Miller on April 13, 1970, celebrating 53 years of marriage this year. He will be deeply missed by a daughter, Trudi (Jim) Dunlap of Mineral Ridge, two sons, Daniel (Kathy) Miller of Parker, Pennsylvania, and Eric Miller of Reynoldsburg, four granddaughters, Danielle (James) Copus of Cortland, Samantha Miller of Parker, Pennsylvania, and Hailey Lomax and Paige Lomax of Newton Falls, two brothers, Randy (Anna) Miller of Jellico, Tennessee and Dencil (Lee) Miller and sister Glenna Angel of Newcomb, Tennessee, along with beloved great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by sisters Nelma Miller Lloyd and Phyllis Miller and brother Dennis Miller as well as his daughter Michelle Miller-Lomax.

A celebration of life will be arranged this summer.

