NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Mikesell, formerly of Niles, passed away peacefully at Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland on July 14, 2022, with his loved ones by his side.

He was born on November 16, 1936 the first born son of George and Gwendolyn Mikesell in Richmond, Indiana.

On February 20, 1960 he married Ellen Dolan, who predeceased him on October 20, 2020.

Richard worked at Van Huffel Steel and Tube until their closing and sold real estate for Principi Realty during that time to support his growing family and later began his career as a salesperson, which he loved, he could converse with anyone and was well liked by co-workers and customers alike. He had many friends and acquaintances from over the years who will miss him very much.

Richard was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force in which he served four years and loved telling his family stories of the places and people he met along the way.

He was a proud “Hoosier” and was a huge fan of basketball and the INDY 500 attending several races with his sons and son-in-law over the years.

Dad was a hard working man and always provided for his family in good times and bad, he supported them always. He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all his heart and he was very proud of Ellen’s and his legacy and the family they created together.

He is survived by his children, Joellen(Bret) Manz of Cortland, Thomas (Jackie) Mikesell of Warren, David Mikesell of Wilmington, North Carolina, Jeffrey(Jennifer) Mikesell of Canfield.

Grandchildren, Alicia(Ed) Stonestreet, Kelsy(Sam) Gatta, Jenna(Mike) Mariano, Kayla(Christopher) Morgan, Joseph Mikesell, Jacob Mikesell, Lorelei Mikesell and Annabel Mikesell.

Great-grandchildren, Mia, Brynley, Eddie, Luke, Elle, Cooper, Maria and Sam. His sisters Susan(David) Pointis of Richmond, Indiana, Barbara Schwegman of Bloomington, Indiana.

Sister-in-laws Sally(Lewis) Scarnecchia of Ann Arbor, MIichigan, Eugenia Dolan of Warren. His brother-in-law and friend Sam Accordino. And numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his brothers Larry Mikesell and James Mikesell, sister-in-law Mary Louise Accordino and brother-in-law William T. Dolan.

The family wishes to thank both the staff of Ohio Lake Vista and Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice for their loving care and compassion of Richard in his final weeks.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Ohio Living Hospice 6715 Tippecanoe Rd. Building E Suite 201 Canfield, Oh 44406.

Per Richard’s request there will be no calling hours. A private service and internment will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio.

