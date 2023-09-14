WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rick” Lewis King, Jr. passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at the age of 40, in Gilbert, Arizona.

Rick was born on July 25, 1983, in Warren, Ohio, to his parents Richard L. King, Sr. and Bonnie McGrew Kosses.

He is survived by his mother, Bonnie; his sister, Jordan McGrew; his uncle, Brian Konya; his uncle, John Konya; his grandmother, Linda Poole; his father, Richard, Sr.;, his stepmother, Susan Uitto King; his stepbrothers, James Capellas and Carl Capellas; his stepsister, Mary Capellas; his nephews, Zacharias Capellas and Gregory Brown; his nieces ,Clare Capellas, Eleanor Capellas and Sylvia Brown; his aunt, Marjorie Simon; his uncle, Terry and aunt, Sheryl King; his uncle, Scott and aunt ,Peggy Dobos and his cousins, Paul Simon, Cheryl Simon, Josh King, Justin King, Jacob King, Scott Dobos and Craig Dobos. He shared a portion of his life path with Amanda Herbst and Jennie Miozzi; both tremendously impacted his personal journey and remained near and dear to his heart.

Rick was preceded in death by his stepfather, Kevin McGrew; his maternal grandparents, Tess Konya and Bud Casto, Jack Konya and Theda McGrew; his uncle, Glen Konya; his paternal grandparents, Andrew King and Sue A. King and his aunt, Carol King.

Rick had a vibrant personality and was known for his outgoing nature. He loved meeting new people and exploring new places. During his time at Howland High School, Rick excelled in various sports, earning letters in soccer, football, and track. In his senior year, he was elected Homecoming King and served as the President of the National Honor Society. Rick’s athletic journey continued in college, where he attended Grove City College and played football. Later, he transferred to Malone University, where he was a 4-year letter winner in Men’s soccer and achieved All-Conference honors multiple times. Rick also interned at the Pro Football Hall of Fame and graduated from Malone with a Sports Management Degree. He furthered his passion for soccer by serving as a Graduate Assistant for the Men’s Soccer program at Walsh University.

After completing his education, Rick pursued a career as the Partner/Manager of Fitness 19 Gyms in Ohio and Michigan. He was dedicated to promoting fitness and helping others achieve their health goals.

Outside of his career, Rick had a passion for various hobbies. He enjoyed walking his dogs, and engaging in weightlifting and bodybuilding. He still enjoyed soccer. These interests allowed him to stay active and pursue his love for sports.

In his free time, Rick also made contributions to his community. He had an interest in the Animal Welfare League and the American Heart Association. Those who wish to honor Rick’s memory can consider making contributions to these organizations.

Rick’s vibrant personality, athletic achievements, and dedication to fitness will be remembered by all who knew him. He leaves behind a legacy of passion, perseverance, and kindness. May his soul rest in peace.

Family and friends may visit and pay respects to Rick’s family from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, where a Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Rick’s name 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Christopher Cicero presiding.

Local arrangements are entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

