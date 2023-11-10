NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Joseph Reigle, 84. of Niles passed away on Thursday morning, November 9, 2023 at his home.

Richard was born on August 14, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio. He was the son of Sam “Kinger” and Carmella “Carrie” (Rizzi) Reigle.

Richard was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and attended Gallaudet College for the Deaf in Washington D.C., Akron University, and Youngstown State University where he earned Degrees in both Accounting and Engineering.

He worked for two years at Sharon Steel before becoming a member of the Accounting Department at Donald P Pipino’s Insurance Agency for 34 years. In retirement, Richard enjoyed being an employee at Save-A-Lot in Hubbard.

Richard was an active member in the Deaf Community, serving as a former officer and longtime member of The Warren-Youngstown Deaf Club, organizing social events for members of the deaf community, attending masses for the deaf community for more than fifty years locally, and spent many years as a sign language interpreter for the deaf on Sunday mornings on Channel 21 when they locally televised masses for the deaf.

In his spare time, Richard enjoyed walking at the Eastwood Mall and Wellness Center, gardening, doing yard work, spending time with his dog Minnie, and attending Niles sporting events. His most cherished time was spent with his family, as he was a devoted father and grandfather. Richard enjoyed attending and being a part of his grandchildren’s sports and activities in high school and college and was a well-known supporter of the Niles Soccer Community. His smile, warmth, and positive attitude will be missed by many.

He leaves his son, Sam and his wife Lori of Niles, along with his two grandchildren Isabella and Sammy.

Friends and family can call on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road in Warren.

A Funeral Home Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Monsignor Robert Siffren presiding.

Burial will take place at Saint Stephens Cemetery in Niles.

Family and friends may visit https://www.peterrossiandsonfh.com/ to sign the guestbook, and send condolences to Richard’s family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 12 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.