WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard J. Rollo, 66 passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at his residence.

Richard was born May 29, 1957, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Matteo and Josephine (Monteleone) Rollo.

He was a 1975 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and went on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Music in 1983 from Youngstown State University and Master’s Degree in Music Education in 1996 from VanderCook College of Music.

After earning his degrees, Richard taught band first at Cardinal Mooney High School for one year and then became a band director for the Warren City School System, where he worked for 28 years. During his tenure, he taught for 18 years as the Assistant Band Director of Warren G. Harding High School. In 2010, Richard became Director of Bands of his Alma Mater, Warren G. Harding High School and served in this role until his retirement on June 4, 2012. Throughout his career, he enjoyed playing with WD Packard Band and teaching young people the importance of music. For the past two years, Richard had a popular solo act called the “Rich Rollo Sax,” specializing in jazz and playing at many local venues.

Richard will be missed by his two brothers, Robert (Paula) Rollo of Poland and Ronald (Melanie) Rollo of Pickerington and five nieces and nephews, Dr. Lauren (Krzysztof) Juchno, Jamie (Jake Bellinger) Rollo, Emily (Jordan Brown) Rollo, Geno Rollo, and Mary Rollo.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial calling hours will be Sunday, July 23, 2023 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. and Monday, July 24 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE, where a service will follow visitation Monday, July 24 with Pastor James Garber officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Richards’s name to the Warren G. Harding Band Boosters, PO BOX 1674, Warren OH 44482.

