WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard F. “Chook” Alberini, Jr., 62, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, with his family by his side after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Chook was born January 15, 1960, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Richard F., Sr. and Gilda (Iezzi) Alberini.

Chook was a 1978 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School.

He was the former owner and operator of Alberini’s Restaurant on 422 in Niles, which was started by his parents in 1956. Alberini’s was a landmark “dining at its finest” restaurant for 56 years, with Chook carrying on the tradition after his parents.

Chook was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren.

He loved music and often played with his own band, “Chookie Unplugged,” at various local establishments. He also loved cooking, wines, canning his peppers and sauce, and walking his dog, “Pacino.”

Chook is survived by his wife, Brigette Alberini and their son, Dominic; brother, Joseph R. (Jennifer) Alberini of Howland; sister, Sandra (Harry) Brown of Powell; uncle, Fred (Carol) Alberini of Howland; aunt, Madeline (Rudy) DeAngelis of Cave Creek, Arizona; mother-in-law, Danielle Brown of Clarkston, Michigan; father-in-law, Randy Brown of Dallas, Texas; nieces, nephews, and many cousins.

Chook is preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Chook on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place Thursday, December 29, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Burial will be in Howland Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Chook’s name to James Cancer Center, 460 West 10th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43210 or Second Harvest Food Bank of Mahoning Valley, 2850 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Family and friends may visit peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook, and send condolences to Chook’s family.

