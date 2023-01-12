CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard (Dick) Dale, 75, of Cortland, Ohio, formerly of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away at home on Monday afternoon, January 9, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Dick was born on March 1, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, son of Leslie C. and Ethel (Koren) Dale.

After graduating from Commodore Perry High School in 1965, Dick was ordered to active duty from the United States Army Reserves in 1967, serving in Vietnam. He later became a Ranger and achieved the rank of Captain. Dick earned several decorations for his service, including the Meritorious Service Medal and Bronze Star. He was honorably discharged in 1973.

Dick married the love of his life, Debra (Unkraut) Dale in Danville, Illinois. in 1983 and enjoyed 39 years of marriage before passing.

Besides his work as plant manager for an earthmoving equipment company, Dick enjoyed going to the range and shooting with his wife and making stained glass.

Dick is survived by his mother, Ethel (Koren) Dale of Greenville, Pennsylvania; his wife Debra L. Dale of Cortland, Ohio; sons Nicholas Jacob Dale, stationed in Japan with the United States Marine Corps, Zachary Josiah Scott of Danville, Illinois; grandson Brycen N. Dale of Texas; sister Barbara (Dennis) Wiles of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania; R. William (Kathie) Dale of Oil City, Pennsylvania, and many nieces and nephews.

Dick was preceded in death by his father, Leslie C. Dale, an infant sister Patty; and his grandparents.

The family is honoring Dick with a private funeral service.

Inurnment will be in Delaware Cemetery in Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard “Dick” Dale, please visit our floral store.