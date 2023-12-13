WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard David Osipchak, 79, of Olmsted Falls and formerly of Warren, passed away on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Richard was born on October 5, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of John and Mary (Hudak) Osipchak.

Richard was a 1962 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Youngstown State University in 1966.

In 1966, following graduation, Richard married the love of his life, Karen Elizabeth McBeth, at Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Warren. They shared 57 years of marriage together.

Richard retired from the Romac Company as an estimator.

Outside of work, he enjoyed being active. He liked camping, boating, traveling and listening to music; specifically oldies and Gospel music. Richard also enjoyed riding bikes, motorcycles and scooters. After retirement, he enjoyed living in Florida where he was a member of the Browns Club of Tri County, Florida. Most of all, he loved his family, friends and pets and he cherished the time spent with his loved ones.

Richard will always be remembered his wife, Karen Osipchak of Olmsted Falls, Ohio; children, Christine Eicher, Donna Osipchak and Marc Ospichak; granddaughter, Amber Eicher; sister, Mary Jane Kerchofer and many loved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother, John Osipchak and several aunts, uncles, cousins, neices and nephews.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Richard on Monday, December 18, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary & St. Joseph Church, 232 Seneca Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44481, where a Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Ed Stafford presiding.

Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to Cleveland Clinic Hospice or St. Mary & Joseph Parish, 232 Seneca Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel. Family and friends may visit www.peterossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard David Osipchak, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.