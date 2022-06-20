WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Charles “Dick” Prest, 88, of Brookfield passed away Saturday afternoon, June 18, 2022, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

Dick was born July 16, 1933, in Youngstown, the son of Ernest and Myrle (Eisenbraun) Prest.

Dick graduated from Struthers High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Education from Bowling Green State University.

After college, he was drafted into the US Army where he served for approximately two years before being honorably discharged.

Dick was a longtime teacher, driving instructor and coach in the Struthers school system. His crowning achievement as a coach was leading the Struthers girls basketball team to the Ohio triple A state basketball championship in 1977. Dick was also a star athlete in high school who exceled in basketball, baseball and track. He was inducted into the Struthers Sports Hall of Fame for his overall contribution to sports.

Growing up, Dick enjoyed camping, fishing and playing sports. In his adult years, He became an avid golfer and bowler. He was a fan of and enjoyed watching The Ohio State Buckeyes and all the Cleveland sports teams.

Over the years, he and his wife, Mary, attended Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church of Campbell, The Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church in Boardman and, for the last ten years, Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church of Warren.

Most of all, Dick cherished the time he spent with his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him

Richard is survived by his children, Kathryn Prest of Hudson, Florida, Stephen C. (Helen) Prest of Columbiana, Andrea (Dr. Robert) Bisel of Hubbard and David (Colleen) Prest of Valley City; seven grandchildren, Stephanee (Dan) Baumgardner, Nicholas (Emily) Prest, Stephen (Michaela)Prest, Brian and Eric Prest and Evan and Alexandra Bisel; great-grandson, Barrett Prest; sister, Judy Rust; brother-in-law, Nicholas (Judy) Kalvin; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Anderson and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Mary (Kalvin) Prest; a brother, Donald (Dee) Prest; brother-in-law, Matt Wansack and brother-in-law Jerry Rust.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Dick on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE. A funeral service for Dick will be on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren, 180 Belvedere Ave NE.

The family would like to thank Dr. Megan Thomas, Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Alghamdi, Nurse Dave Onder and the staff at St. Joseph’ ER for their kind compassion and care along with the doctors and staff of Independent Medical Associates.

In lieu of flower, family and friends may send contributions tothe Bonnie Beachy Memorial Fund 808 Poland AvenueStruthers, OH 44471 OR the charity of your choice

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.