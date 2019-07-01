Richard A. Parker, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Parker, 85, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

He was born September 9, 1933, in Carthage, New York, the son of the late Arthur and Madalene Parker.

He attended Carthage High School in New York and graduated from the American Institute of Banking and the University of Wisconsin with a graduate degree.

Richard was of the Methodist faith.

He retired from Bank One, previously Union Savings and Trust, as Senior Vice President after 40 years.

He previously served on the Mental Health Board and on the Board of Directors at Warren General Hospital. He was a member of the Warren Jaycees, Boy Scouts of America and the Niles Band Boosters.

Richard was an avid golfer and enjoyed making custom golf clubs, he was a very good handyman doing anything he could for family and friends.

Richard served our country proudly in U.S. Air Force during the Korean War from 1951 to 1954.

He is survived by his children, Leanne (Sid) Russell of Birmingham, Alabama, Carol (James) Ciortan of Champion, Sherrie (Mike) Sylvester of McDonald, John (Molly) Parker of Dorr, Michigan, Wendie Lather of Champion and Rich (Missy) Parker of Howland; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol Alumbaugh of Colorado and his favorite niece, Charlene (Jay) Himes of Beulah, Colorado.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Martha Parker.

Family and friends may pay their respects Monday, July 1, 2019, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A service will be Monday, July 1, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. James Korda officiating.

Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Richard’s name to Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Richard’s family.

