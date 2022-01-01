YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Reverend Frederick Lukehart passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. He was 85 years old.

Father Lukehart was born on December 28, 1936, in Erie Pennsylvania, the son of George and Katherine Thompson.

He attended Harding School in Erie, Pennsylvania and Strong Vincent and Cathedral Prep High School, prior to entering Gannon College.

He attended St. Bonaventure College in Olean, New York earning a Bachelor of Arts degree. He continued his studies at Saint Mark’s Seminary in Erie, Pennsylvania and completed his theology studies at Christ the King Seminary in Olean, New York. He then received a Master’s Degree in education at Catholic University in Washington DC.

He was ordained on April 21, 1963, by Bishop James W. Malone at Saint Columba Cathedral.

Following ordination, Father Lukehart served as associate pastor at Youngstown Saint Brendan Parish. In June 1964 he joined the faculty of Ursuline High School in Youngstown. In 1966 he was assigned to the faculty of Central Catholic High School in Canton and in 1971 he joined the faculty of Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Louisville. In 1972 he returned to Central Catholic High School as principal. In 1976 Father Lukehart became pastor of Saint Francis Cabrini Parish in Conneaut. He served there for 14 years before being named pastor of Saint Joseph Parish in Austintown in July 1990. In November 1998, he was named pastor of Christ Our King Parish in Warren. He retired on August 1, 2008.

Father Lukehart was fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus Vienna 13260 and served as grand knight in 1978 and served as chaplain. He served as defender of the bond for the Diocesan Marriage Tribunal, a member of the Priests’ Personnel Board, Dean of Trumbull County Deanery and board member for Saint Joseph Hospice in Louisville. He also served as chaplain for the Serra Club of Youngstown and was member of the Youngstown Vocation Society.

Father Lukehart is survived by five nephews, Robert (Jeanne) White, Jeffrey (Sharon) White, Douglas (Kelly) White, David (Kara) White and John (Jenifer) White.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Kenneth Lukehart and a sister, Joan White.

Father Lukehart’s funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Saint Columba Cathedral in Youngstown, with viewing from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. in the Cathedral. Reverend David J. Bonnar, Bishop of Youngstown will be the main celebrant along with priests of the Diocese.

Father Lukehart will be laid to rest at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Erie, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may be made to the Reverend Frederick Lukehart Scholarship Endowment Fund c/o the Youngstown Diocese Foundation, 144 West Wood Street, Youngstown, OH 44503 or to the Oblate Sisters, 50 Warner Road, Hubbard, OH 44425.

