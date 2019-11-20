Rev. Edward R. Wieczorek, Jr., Louisville, Ohio

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Edward R. Wieczorek Jr, 80, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Aultman Medical Center.

Father Wieczorek, a native of Warren, Ohio, was born November 6, 1939 the son of the late Edward and Emily Wieczorek.

He attended St. Mary Elementary and High School prior to entering St. Gregory Seminary in Cincinnati. He continued his seminary studies at Catholic University of America in Washington where he earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in philosophy. He advanced to the Pontifical Gregorian University (North American College) in Rome, where he earned a Licentiate in Sacred Theology and later completed graduate work in Theology.

Father Wieczorek was ordained December 18, 1965, by the Most Reverend Francis Reh, in St. Peter’s Baslica, Rome.

Upon returning to the Diocese of Youngstown, he served as associate pastor of St. Columba Cathedral for three years. In 1969, he returned to the Gregorian for graduate studies and in 1971 joined the faculty of Mount St. Mary of the West Seminary in Cincinnati. In 1975 he served as associate pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Canton. In 1979 he served as the first pastor of the new Holy Spirit Parish in Uniontown. In 1991 he was appointed pastor of St. Jude Parish in Columbiana until his 1995 appointment as pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Mogadore. He took a sabbatical for several months to study at the University of Notre Dame and then returned to St. Joseph Parish. He retired in 2012.

Father Wieczorek served on the Synod ’76 Social Justice and Responsibility Committee and was an elected representative to the Priests Senate. He was Chaplain to the Mahoning County Boy Scouts. He served on the Diocesan Board of Education and was president of the Lake Area Clergy Association in 1985. In 1996, he co-founded, along with the Rev. Charles NcNatt of the Methodist Church, the S.W. Portage County Ministerial Association. He was an Advocate for the Diocesan Tribunal, a part-time teacher at Ursuline High School, a visiting Professor at St. Mary Seminary in Cleveland and Mount St. Joseph College in Cincinnati.

Father Wieczorek was an active member of Unbound (formerly the Christian Foundation for Children and Aging), an international non-profit organization founded by lay Catholics to provide food, education, clothing and access to medical care to poor children and elderly around the world. He traveled across the country and Ohio promoting the work of Unbound. He was a Charter Member and one of the founders of the Fraternity Priest Organization Jesus Caritas and which was stated this 40 years ago.

He is survived by a sister, Beverly (James) Lazor of Howland, a brother, Robert (Rita) Wieczorek of Stuart, Florida, two step sisters Carol (Jerry) Hughes of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Phyllis Hammond of Howland, two step brothers Albert (Melinda) DelGarbino of Elizabeth City, North Carolina and Bruce (Debbie) DelGarbino, five nieces and nephews Shelly Sensenbrenner, Mark Lazor, Sean (Hollie) Lazor, Robert (Allison) Wreczorek, and Randa (Drew) Trivisonno, six great nieces and nephews Parin Sensenbrenner, Ava Lazor, Robert Wieczorek III, Orion Wieczorek, Ella and Will Trivisonno.

