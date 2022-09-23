HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Rebecca S. McCauley, 80, of Howland passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

The daughter of Forrest and Dorothy Smith, Rebecca was a 1960 graduate of Howland High School.

She enjoyed art and was active in Howland’s Country Riders 4H Saddle Club which she established with her sister, Barbara. During her senior year, she was specially selected to fill a student position at Trumbull Country Club. She had early years of enjoyment working at Roberta’s Ladies Specialty Shop in Warren’s Courthouse Square.

Rebecca sparked her lifelong love of traveling at age 6 on road trips with her dad, mom, and sister. These family adventures were first to Florida, next the length of Route 66 from Chicago across the southern states to California’s southern coast, then across the northwestern US to the redwoods, and finally to the northeast all the way to Maine and into Canada.

She was an Air Force wife for over 20 years. During this time, she lived in Germany for three years, Japan for three years, also in Florida, California, Texas, North Carolina and Arkansas. In Germany, she skied the Alps and immersed herself in the culture there. While in Japan, she summited Mount Fuji and was certified in Rikka Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging.

Rebecca shared her love of travel with her daughter, Rachel, as they journeyed together to Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, all around Europe and throughout Utah and Colorado seeking as many national parks as possible. Her love of photography was a great motivation throughout her adult travels, and she was always camera-ready.

She enjoyed birdwatching, nature and wildlife, and had many beloved pets throughout her lifetime. Rebecca took pride in her career; she was the Office Manager for Process Innovations in Vienna, Ohio for many years.

Upon retirement, she was happy to plan day trips to covered bridges and wineries for her and her friends.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents Forrest and Dorothy Smith.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Rachel McCauley of Colorado, her younger sister Barbara Thomas-White and brother-in-law Richard White, Jr. of North Carolina.

Rebecca kept current with a group of precious friends with whom she maintained regular contact and friendship over many years. She was always ready and willing to help her friends in any way. Though her immediate family was small, her family of friends was strong and supportive.

Thank you, Barbi, Berny, Betty, Carol, Catherine, Dottie, Fay, Kareen, Marta, Mary, Roberta, Shirley and Tim.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel in Warren, Ohio.

A private viewing has been held. A Celebration of Life will take place at a future date.

