VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca J. Remsey, 68, of Vienna passed away on Monday morning, March 13, 2023 at her home.

Rebecca was born on February 22, 1955 in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of Burton and Mary Elizabeth Sutter.

Rebecca was a 1973 graduate of Salem High School and went on to earn a Certificate in Radiological Technology.

Rebecca worked for and retired from St. Joseph Hospital as a Radiological Technician.

Besides her work, Rebecca enjoyed puzzles, watching old movies and cheering on the Cleveland Guardians, THE Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. She was also a fabulous baker, specializing in her cinnamon rolls. Most of all, she adored her family, especially her grandchildren. Rebecca will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Rebecca will always be remembered by her husband of 42 years, Ronald Remsey, Sr.; two sons, Ronald Remsey, Jr. of Hubbard and Ryan (Lindsay) Remsey of Poland; two grandchildren, Austin and Owen Remsey; brother, Bill sutter and many dear friends.

Besides her parents, Rebecca is preceded in death by her siblings, Burt, Sandy and Anne.

Rebecca’s family honored her with a private memorial service at The Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

