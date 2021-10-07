Raymond Speicher, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond “Ray” Speicher, 89, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Ray was born December 30, 1931, in Somerset, Pennsylvania, the son of John and Ethelene Speicher.

He was a graduate of Boswell High School and came to Warren in 1954 from Pennsylvania.

Ray retired after 35 years at Packard Electric as an inspector.

Ray was a member of St. Nickolas Orthodox Church in Warren where he was very active in the Church and was one of the founders and President for over 50 years.

He enjoyed playing golf, playing softball in the Church Leagues and was an avid Pittsburg Steelers fan.

Ray is survived by his wife, Dorothy Speicher, whom he married August 30, 1952 and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers and four sisters.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Ray, Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., with a 5:00 p.m., memorial service at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio, and Monday, October 11, 2021, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church 2053 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A service will be Monday, October 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at the Church with Very Rev. Protopresbyter Kenneth Bachofsky, PhD. Min., officiating.

Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Ray’s name to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church 2053 North Rd NE, Warren, OH 44483.

