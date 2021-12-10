WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond “Skip” Strahin, Jr., 64, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, at St. Joseph Health Center.

Raymond was born October 31, 1957, in Kingwood, West Virginia, the son of Raymond and Beulah Strahin.

He retired from Walmart in the maintenance department. He previously worked as a tow motor operator at Dinesol Plastic.

Raymond was a loving husband, father and friend. He loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors in West Virginia.

Raymond served our country in U.S. Amy-Air Force during Desert Storm.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Deborah “Debbie” Strahin; two children, Shaun Palmer and Kelley (Chase) Dupert; his father, Raymond Strahin, Sr. and a sister, Gail Stahin.

He is preceded in death by his mother.

Keeping with his wishes there will be no calling hours or service.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel, Warren. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to Raymond’s family, please visit our floral store