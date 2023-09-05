WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond R. Olszewski, 89, of Warren passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Ray was born on September 3, 1934 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Michael and Helen (Helenski) Olszewski.

He was a 1953 graduate of St. Mary’s High School, where he lettered in football.

He went on to work for Packard Electric for a short time and then began his career at Van Huffel. Later, Ray retired from Copperweld.

It was no secret that Ray had a passion for music. As an accomplished accordion player, Ray was the leader and founding member of the local polka band, “Ray Olszewski & his Orchestra.” After 35 years, Ray passed his talent forward by donating his instrument and equipment so that a new generation could learn the music that he loved.

In addition to music, Ray had a passion for sports. He was a diehard fan of the Cleveland Indians, Browns and Cavaliers and THE Ohio State Buckeyes. Ray managed the Van’s gadgetball team and was a basketball referee for the YMCA Church League. He also enjoyed bowling and playing shuffleboard and bocce with his fellow Knights of Columbus #4484.

Most of all, Ray cherished the time he spent with his family and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Ray will always be remembered by his wife of 66 years, Alta Jean (Shade) Olszewski; children, Robert Olszewski of Cleveland, Jeffery (Elizabeth “Bet”) Olszewski of Warren, Theresa Marie Olszewski of Mesa, Arizona, Donna Jean (Tony) Vellucci of Grove City, Ohio and Daryl (Rene) Olszewski of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; grandchildren, Adam ( Geyse) Vellucci, Ashley and Anthony Vellucci, Logan and Andrew Olszewski and Jake Straubinger; great- grandchildren, Ace Kelly and Mack Hudson and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his grandson, Army Specialist Sean Patrick Luoma; brother, Stanley Olszewski and sister, Victoria Pytlik.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Ray on Thursday, September 7, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

A Funeral Service will follow at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place in All Souls Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Raymond R. Olszewski, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 6, at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.